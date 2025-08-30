Alaya F is unstoppable as he does no hands headstand

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Alaya F, who was last seen in ‘Srikanth’, has shared the impact of the song ‘Unstoppable’ by Sia. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself doing a headstand.

She topped up the video with the song ‘Unstoppable’ by Sia. The song is a favourite of gym rats and fitness enthusiasts, and is known for its high intensity beats which help perform better in the gyms.

However, the actress used a downtempo version of the song in her post but there was no change in the level of motivation for her. She wrote in the caption, “When Unstoppable by Sia plays, just know, kuch bhi ho sakta hai. No hands headstand (Please do not try this at home. I have been practicing yoga for many years with the right guidance and training, and movements like this require patience, practice and body awareness. Always learn step by step and with proper instruction)”.

Actress Elli AvrRam took to the comments section of her post, and wrote, “Damn! Amazing strength”. Actor Ronit Roy wrote, “Wait , what!!!!! Damn girl (sic)”.

Alaya’s mom Pooja Bedi wrote, “OMG!!!!! Thats pushing every boundary of agility and strength and discipline. So sooo proud and in awe”.

Farah Khan wrote, “Crazy good.. the vitruvian girl”.

Earlier, Alaya F took to her social media, and had shared a dance video of herself. Going by the steps and choreography, the dance seemed to be a semi-classical piece. She was dressed in a black chikankari kurta along with a white plazo. The actress along with her choreographer was seen dancing to the song, ‘Mitwa’ from the movie ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’.

Alaya is known for her work in ‘Freddy’, ‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’, ‘U-Turn’ and ‘Srikanth’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.