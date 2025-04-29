Alaya F marks International Dance Day with a song close to her heart

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) On the occasion of International Dance Day, Alaya F treated her fans to a special throwback.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a captivating video of herself dancing to the soulful track “Main Tera” from “Kalank.” With her effortless grace and sharp moves, Alaya showed off her refined dance skills and expressive style. For the caption, the 'Freddy' actress wrote, “Bringing back this choreography on a song that will always have my heart #InternationalDanceDay.”

In the video, Alaya is seen performing with remarkable grace, fluid movements, and expressive energy that reflect her deep connection to dance. Fans quickly flocked to the comments section, showering Alaya with praise for her stunning performance. Many called her “graceful” and “effortless,” while others applauded her ability to convey deep emotion through every movement. One social media user wrote, “You are such a good dancer.” Another wrote, “To good ! You’re seriously incredible.”

On International Dance Day, several celebrities are embracing the spirit of movement and rhythm by sharing their dance videos on social media. Joining the celebration, Mouni Roy also posted a stunning dance clip, captivating fans with her elegance and expressive performance. She captioned the post, “Let your heart lead & feet follow; happy dance day #dancedayeveryday.”

Shefali Shah also shared a delightful dance video featuring her ‘Three of Us’ co-star Jaideep Ahlawat. Alongside the clip, the veteran actress wrote, “Just no points for guessing who is the better dancer. My vote goes to him for sure! #InternationalDanceDay #Dance #Humor #BTS #OnSet.”

International Dance Day, also known as World Dance Day, is a global celebration dedicated to honouring the beauty, diversity, and expressive power of dance. Observed every year on April 29, the day was established in 1982 by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), in collaboration with UNESCO, with the aim of promoting greater awareness and appreciation for dance as a vital part of cultural heritage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.