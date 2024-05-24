Akshay Oberoi recalls Neha Sharma 'freaking out' on filming bloody action scene for 'Illegal 3'

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Akshay Oberoi, who is all geared up for the release of the upcoming courtroom drama 'Illegal' season three, shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes (BTS) shooting incident when his co-star Neha Sharma freaked out while filming a bloody action scene.

The actor, who was last seen in the movie 'Fighter', plays the role of Akshay Jaitley in the show.

Speaking about a BTS anecdote, Akshay said: "If you watch the series, I’d ask you to look out for a bloody action scene. Neha freaked out while filming, and everyone kept laughing the whole day."

"She cannot take the sight of blood, and that was crystal clear in the incident. It was crazy. We almost stopped filming as no one could concentrate, and we kept laughing at the sight of her. It was a very fun memory," he added.

The show also stars Piyush Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Satyadeep Misra, Ira Dubey, and Zayn Marie Khan.

Directed by Sahir Raza, 'Illegal 3' will air on JioCinema from May 29.

