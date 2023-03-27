Akshay Oberoi celebrates World Theatre Day with a 20 yr-old throwback image from theatre days

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is known for his work in 'Gurgaon', 'Inside Edge' and OTT show 'Dil Bekaraar', celebrated the World Theatre Day on Monday.

The actor took to Instagram to be thankful for this day as he shared a set of two throwback images which date almost 20 years old.

He posted two of his pictures from the theatre days, captioning it as: "As they say, 'you gotta start somewhere'... theatre is where I started, back in 2003!"

The picture he posted was from the play 'Returning', which was staged at Johns Hopkins University on March 3, 2006. Akshay is seen with his co-actor Julie Sihilling.

Talking about the same, Akshay said: "I had my first taste of theatre while I was doing bachelors at Johns Hopkins University. It's the place where I learnt the basics of acting or production. The theatre is the place where I learnt what good quality acting is, despite the genre. Today, whoever I am, it is because of this place. I am grateful to have gotten this opportunity to fulfil my dreams."

The actor's stint with theatre didn't end at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He also completed acting training at Stella Adler in New York City and then Playhouse West in Los Angeles.

