Akshay Nalwade on being typecast: Got roles related to action or tough characters

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Akshay Nalwade, who plays Garud Dev in “Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav”, talked about being typecast because of his athletic build and shared that he often got roles related to action or tough characters.

“I have faced some type casting due to my athletic build. I often got roles related to action or tough characters like warriors in mythological shows,” Akshay said.

He added: “But that’s just one small typecast I’ve experienced. Otherwise, I’ve played a variety of characters throughout my career. Challenging societal norms through my acting has never been my preference because I truly believe in culture, religion, generation, and region.”

Akshay said that he believes everyone has their own set of beliefs and rules in life.

“And I would never want to challenge or hurt them in any way through my work. If I ever play such a character, I would portray it in a way that doesn’t hurt anyone’s sentiments,” he added.

He feels that there is still so much left from the history of the country that can be explored.

He said, “I am a true believer in our religion, culture, generation, and region. I would also say I’m a proud desh bhakt (patriot). I feel that we Indians have very little awareness about our real-life heroes—our kings, our history.”

“Today, people often know more about other countries than about our own. Cinema can be a great medium to teach, learn, and discover the beauty of our country—past and present. In the future, I’d love to play real-life characters whose stories deserve to be told,” Akshay said.

Talking about “Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav”, it traces the first love story of the universe by exploring the journey of Shiva and Shakti. It is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Swastik Productions. It features Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput.

The show is about Lord Shiva and his wife, Goddess Parvati, who navigate their relationship and duties and offer sacrifices and brave separation to selflessly care for humanity.

