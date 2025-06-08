Akshay Kumar turns reporter in a ‘killer mask’ to experience ‘Housefull 5’ audience reactions firsthand

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently took a unique approach to connect with people by stepping out in a ‘killer mask’ to personally experience audience reactions to his film “Housefull 5.”

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the ‘Airlift’ actor shared a video in which he can be seen wearing a ‘killer mask’ outside a cinema hall. In the clip, he interacts with moviegoers, asking them if they liked “Housefull 5.” The audience, unaware of his identity, did not recognize the actor behind the mask and candidly shared their reactions. Many praised the film, saying they thoroughly enjoyed “Housefull 5,” not knowing they were speaking to its lead star.

Sharing the video, Kumar wrote, “Bas yun hi I decided to wear the killer mask and interview people coming out of the Housefull5 show at Bandra today. Pakda jaane wala thaa end mein but bhaag gaya us se pehle. Mast experience.”

Reacting to the clip, one netizen commented, “Koi pehchan bhi nhi paa raha. Crazy paaji.” Another wrote, “Was waiting for him to take off the mask like Robert Downey Jr.”

A few days ago, the ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ actor shared a throwback video from the sets of “Housefull 5.” Reflecting on the experience, he said that the past year was filled with laughter, chaos, and unforgettable memories with his “mad bunch” of co-stars — including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Dino Morea. The actor has been regularly posting behind-the-scenes glimpses from the comedy.

“Housefull 5” features an impressive ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy-drama hit theatres on June 6. The 'Housefull' franchise began its journey in 2010 with the release of the first film, followed by a sequel in 2012, both helmed by Sajid Khan. The third installment, directed by the duo Sajid-Farhad, arrived in 2016. In 2019, the fourth film was released, and it was directed by Farhad Samji.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.