Akshay Kumar shares viral hook-step from ‘Sky Force’, says, ‘you know what’s landing’

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is known as the king of memes in the Indian pop-culture owing to his memorable dialogues and delivery from films like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Khatta Meetha’, ‘Garam Masala’, ‘Welcome’ and others. So when the opportunity to promote his last release ‘Sky Force’ for its OTT release, the superstar fell back to his strongest suit on the Internet, creating meme worthy content.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself with actor Veer Pahariya doing the viral hook-step of Veer from the film sans the audio track.

He shared the post in collaboration with Prime Video and Veer. They wrote in the caption, “You know what's landing. #SkyForceOnPrime, March 21”.

Netizens seem to be having a field day over the Instagram Reel. One user wrote, “I can hear this reel”.

Another wrote, “Why Was I Singing?”.

The hook-step became viral during the film’s release, and not in a good way. The highly co-ordinated PR campaign around Veer made sure that practically every user on the Internet saw him dancing to the song ‘Rang’ from the film.

Last year, Akshay Kumar spoke about the criticism of him churning out movies one after the other. The actor has been questioned time and again for doing 4 films a year, and his passion for work has often been misunderstood as a greedy motive to make money.

During a conversation with Mamaearth founder Gazhal Alagh, Akshay said, "I have been told why I do four films a year, and that I should do only one film. If I just do one film, what should I do on other days? Many people tell others they work too much, lucky are those people who get work. In this day and age, so many people don't get work, they are unemployed, but at least let the ones who are getting work, work”.

‘Sky Force’ is set to stream on Prime Video from March 21.

