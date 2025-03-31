Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’s trailer promises fun-filled romantic drama!

Chennai, March 31 (IANS) The makers of directors Nithin-Bharath’s upcoming romantic comedy ‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’, featuring Pradeep Machiraju in the lead, on Monday released a hilarious trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs!

‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’ will be the second film of Pradeep Machiraju, who, from being a popular TV anchor, has now successfully transitioned into an actor.

Directed by the duo of Nitin–Bharath, the film, which is set to hit screens on April 11, promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of comedy, romance, family drama, and rural adventure.

Featuring Deepika Pilli as the female lead, the film is produced by Monks & Monkeys.

The trailer gives away the fact that the story revolves around a below-average civil engineer who is assigned to oversee a project in a remote rural village, where he is tasked with managing 60 inexperienced workers. Among the villagers, there is only one girl, and her father announces that she will marry one of the 60 men. As the project progresses, both the engineer and the girl find themselves falling in love, complicating the situation and the decisions they must make.

The Nitin–Bharath duo has chosen a unique storyline with immense potential for humour, and they have succeeded in delivering laughter through engaging situations. The dialogues are sharp and full of wit.

Pradeep Machiraju is perfectly suited for this role. Blessed with a penchant for comic timing, Pradeep neatly fits the role. Deepika Pilli, whose substantial role allows her to showcase her talent, shines as the leading lady. Supporting actors Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Getup Srinu provide plenty of entertainment throughout.

MN Balreddy has beautifully captured the rural backdrop, while Radhan’s music seems to perfectly complement the film’s fun and tense moments. Kodati Pavankalyan has handled editing for the film, the story and dialogues of which have been penned by Sandeep Bolla.

Overall, the trailer gives the impression that ‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’ will be a fun-filled entertainer, laced with romance, and village drama.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.