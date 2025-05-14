Akhil Sachdeva: I feel the film industry has not given me my due

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Popular singer-composer Akhil Sachdeva feels Bollywood hasn’t fully recognized his talent, which is why he creates and sings his own songs. He believes God gifted him this ability and hopes that good composers will one day believe in his voice and collaborate with him.

Asked how does he handle the pressure of expectations in an industry that’s always evolving, Akhil, who belted out hits such as “Tera Ban Jaunga,” “Mere Liye” and “Humsafar” told IANS: “I'm that kind of a person, I keep myself away from things which are outside my or beyond my limitations.”

“So I give all and everything to what I can in my capabilities and what's there in my control and mind and that's making music,” he added.

Akhil feels grateful for his journey but believes the film industry hasn't yet fully recognised his talent, despite him creating most of his songs on his own.

“So other than that, I don't have a control on things and talking about the film industry, I would say it's been amazing and I don't know, but as of now, I feel they've not given me my due. They've not, most of the songs, most of the songs are composed, written and sung by myself. I've only made them, they're my own songs,” he said.

He added: “Probably God knew that I'm not going to get many songs easily or initially or whatever from the industry or from other people.”

Akhil is grateful that God gave him the gift to create his own music, but hopes good composers will believe in his voice and collaborate for something magical.

“So God gave me the capability of composing and writing myself and I'm happy doing that, but I hope that good composers try to use my voice and bless me because I know given the right song and the right composer who understands my vision and believes in my voice, I'm always going to give them a magical, magical song. That's a promise.”

