Akash Jagga reveals why 'Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani' is close to his heart

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) The makers of the forthcoming drama, "Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani" have introduced their male lead - actor Akash Jagga. He has been roped in to play Kundan in his next — a strong, emotionally layered character.

The recently released promo of the show was set against the backdrop of a Rajasthani panchayat. Ghevar, a young woman is forced into a ritual meant to repay a family debt. As she is trying to avoid this unpleasant situation, Kundan comes to her rescue and claimes Ghevar to be her Beendani (wife) in front of the villagers. What happens next makes for an exciting watch.

The drama narrates a heartfelt tale of a woman’s fight to find her own existence with utmost courage.

Sharing his excitement about being a part of the show, Jagga said, “I’m truly grateful to be playing the lead in Sun Neo's Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani. Kundan’s character has so many layers, and I’m sure viewers will connect with him just as much as I have. When our writer and producer Raghuvir Shekhawat sir told me, ‘You’ll enjoy playing this role; there’s so much to explore,’ it really stuck with me. Kundan is emotionally deep and shaped by his past."

He added that being born and raised in Rajasthan, the story feels more personal to him.

“There have been many shows set in Rajasthan, but Beendani stands out because it’s so unpredictable. Right from the first episode, there are twists and turns that keep you hooked. Every character is unique and well-written, with their own journey. The depth in storytelling is what makes this show truly special," Jagga added.

"Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani" is expected to soon premiere exclusively on Sun Neo. However, the release date of the show has not been announced till now.

