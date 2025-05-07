Akansha Kapur reveals what made her say yes to 'Gram Chikatsalya'

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actress Akansha Kapur, who will next be a part of the upcoming TVF series, "Gram Chikatsalya" revealed what made her say yes to the project.

Talking to IANS, Akansha revealed she has always wished to work with TVF.

She told IANS,"Whenever I choose a project, I have a mental checklist—and 'Gram Chikitsalay' checked every box. I had always wanted to work with TVF. Every time I’d enjoy a show, I’d find out TVF was behind it. Their writing is just so strong. Working with Deepak Sir, Arunabh Sir, and being associated with Prime Video was a big deal for me. It was also my first time working with Amol, which we had talked about before—so that was the final box ticked!"

Sharing titbits about "Gram Chikatsalya", Akansha added, "It’s a warm, engaging, and heartfelt story about rural healthcare in India. But beyond that, it’s about friendship, self-discovery, and life itself. It has everything packed into one narrative, and I truly believe viewers will find it both moving and entertaining."

When asked about what it was like breaking away from the glamorous image, the actress shared that her very first role was not a glamorous one, and she played a simple girl from Bihar.

"I played a girl from Bihar. Then I did two urban roles, and now, once again, I’m doing something different. So I’d say it’s been balanced. It’s really been a fifty-fifty kind of journey. But I’ve always aspired to do varied roles," Akansha shared.

She added, "I believe you need to fit the character, honestly. If some makers see me as fitting into particular roles, I feel blessed and grateful for that. I’m thankful to the creators who thought I was right for this part. Of course, you have to adapt. Initially, I don’t think I looked like someone people might expect for this kind of role. But it worked out. I think everyone gave their best. I auditioned, and Rahul sir, Arnab sir, and Deepak sir felt it worked—and I’m truly grateful for that."

