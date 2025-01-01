Akanksha Puri feels fortunate to explore different shades in ‘Dons and Darlings’

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) TV actress Akanksha Puri recently expressed her excitement for the opportunity to explore various facets of her character in her latest project, “Dons and Darlings.”

The actress shared how fortunate she felt to delve into the complexities and diverse shades of her role, highlighting the depth and versatility the character offered. Akanksha, who plays Naaz, the daughter of a powerful Don in the show, stated she took up a character vastly different from her own life. As the daughter of an Assistant Police Commissioner, she explored a world far removed from her real-life background, immersing herself in the complexities of Naaz's life and relationships.

Puri explained, “Naaz is very different from me, and that’s what made the role exciting. As an artist, I was fortunate to explore so many shades within one character. Naaz is a daughter, a wife, a lover, and part of the most powerful family. Yet, all she craves is love. I believe many people will resonate with her struggles and emotions.”

Speaking about working with her co-stars, Akanksha called the experience smooth and enjoyable.

“Even though I didn’t know anyone personally or work with them before, the chemistry was natural, and everyone was well-prepared. It made shooting a breeze,” she explained.

Speaking about her collaboration with ALTT, the ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant added, “This is my second project with ALTT after Honey Trap Squad. It’s always a pleasure to work with them. They are extremely organized and clear about the creative vision, which makes the process efficient and enjoyable. I’d love to collaborate with them again.”

On a related note, “Dons and Darlings” also stars Naagin-fame Manish Khanna, and Beyhadh-fame Imran Khan in the lead roles. The thriller was released on Altt on December 27, 2024. The show

The web series centers around two notorious gangsters, Sikandar and Balraj, who are vying for a spot in the upcoming election. Both dream of taking control of the city and building a powerful criminal empire once they secure victory. However, their ambitions aren't solely focused on power, as they also indulge in wild, erotic nights with different women every day.

