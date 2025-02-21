Ajith clocks impressive timing of 1.39.9 during practice run in Spain

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS)Actor Ajith Kumar, who is gearing up for his next car race in Valencia, Spain, has clocked an impressive 1.39.9 during a practice run, his team Ajith Kumar Racing has now disclosed.

Ajith Kumar, who is an avid car racer and who returned to car racing after a period of almost 15 years, started off his car racing campaign in style when his team Ajith Kumar Racing finished third at the 24H Dubai 2025, held earlier this year.

Then, Ajith and his team chose to participate in the Porsche Sprint Challenge in Portugal, where he qualified in the first round with a personal best timing of 1.49.13 seconds per lap.

Now, Ajith is training to race at the Valencia circuit in Spain.

Sharing a video clip of the actor racing on the circuit in Spain on X, his team Ajith Kumar racing wrote, “AK clocks an impressive 1:39.9 at Valencia, pushing the limits and shaving off time. The pace keeps improving—stay tuned for more! #AjithKumarRacing.”

It may be recalled that Ajith had announced that he would not be signing any new films until the racing season was on and that he would be doing a film between October and March, before the racing season commences.

For the uninitiated, Ajith not only races but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. Ajith's other teammates are Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod.

It may be recalled that Ajith, during the Dubai race competition, had participated in the race unfazed by a car crash that had left his car badly damaged during a practice session.

While Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi has already released, he next has another film titled ‘Good Bad Ugly’ waiting to hit screens. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is slated to hit screens on April 10 this year.

