Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti turn Radha, Krishna for 'Bhagya Lakshmi'

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) 'Bhagya Lakshmi' actress Aishwarya Khare talked about the upcoming sequence in the show for which she, along with the male lead, Rohit Suchanti, will be seen dressing up as Radha and Krishna.

While talking about the same, she said: "I am super excited about this upcoming sequence where Rishi and I will be seen in a Radha Krishna look."

She further said that viewers are loving her chemistry with her co-star, Rohit and as an actor she is loving the overall experience and trying a different look for the show.

"RishMi (Rishi and Laxmi) have been getting a lot of love from the audience over the years, and we keep trying out new things specially for them. As an actor, it really makes me happy that we get to experiment with different kinds of looks and styles," she added.

Rohit also said that while donning the Lord Krishna, he remembered how his mother used to dress him up in the same way.

"I remember as a child my mom used to dress me up as lord Krishna on every Janmashtami, and after all these years, I got an opportunity to get dressed as Krishna for the show. Holding a flute in my hand, wearing a peacock feather over my turban, and looking exactly like Krishna, made me feel really happy. I am really looking forward to the audience's reaction to the upcoming sequence," Rohit concluded.

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.

