Aishwarya and Abhishek attend daughter Aaradhya's annual function for two days

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were seen together on the second day of their daughter Aaradhya’s school annual day.

Despite ongoing rumours about their divorce, the couple turned heads with their stylish appearance. Aishwarya’s mother also accompanied them. A video capturing their presence is now going viral on social media.

In the video that has surfaced online, Aishwarya is seen wearing a black outfit paired with a sling bag, while Abhishek looks effortlessly cool in a casual green ensemble. The couple shared smiles as they walked toward the gate, with Aishwarya holding her mother’s hand.

On the first day of the event, Amitabh Bachchan also joined to watch his granddaughter's performance.

In a heartwarming display of respect, the ‘Dasvi’ star proved to be a perfect gentleman. Abhishek was seen letting his wife, Aishwarya, walk ahead of him, a gesture that has caught the attention of fans.

The proud parents were also spotted dancing together at Aaradhya’s school annual day. The star-studded event took place at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on Thursday evening and was attended by many prominent celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor, among others.

On the first day of the school’s annual day, Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Amitabh were seen by her side, engaging with other guests. The Bachchan family's presence at the prestigious event effectively put an end to the speculation. One viral clip even showed Abhishek being protective of his wife as they entered together, with the couple also spotted walking hand-in-hand.

This was the first time Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek were seen together publicly since the rumours started circulating. Despite the media frenzy, the couple has stayed silent on the matter, focusing instead on their professional commitments.

Speculation about trouble in their marriage has been ongoing, especially after their separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding earlier this year. The latest round of rumours gained traction when Aishwarya's name was listed without the "Bachchan" surname at a Dubai event.

