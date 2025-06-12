Air India plane crash: Amy Jackson, Rakul Preet Singh, Resul Pookutty express shock, grief!

Chennai, June 12 (IANS) Actors Amy Jackson, Rakul Preet Singh, Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Aathmika, Reba Monica John and film technicians Resul Pookutty and S R Kathir joined scores of people from across the nation in expressing shock and grief over the tragic Air India plane crash that occurred in Gujarat on Thursday.

Within minutes of the news of the crash breaking out, actress Amy Jackson, a British actress who is considered an integral part of the Tamil film industry, expressed grief on the crash.

Taking to X to pen her thoughts on the tragic crash, she wrote, "Devastated to hear about the tragic Air India crash today. My thoughts and deepest prayers are with the passengers, crew, and all the families affected. May there be strength for the rescue teams and clarity in the days to come."

Oscar Award winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty wrote,"Absolutely heart broken and shocked at the news of #AirIndia #Crash at #Ahmedabad. Hope and pray all on board survive and be in safe hands… #Prayers."

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas too penned a heartfelt note on X to express the heartbreak the crash had caused.

He wrote, "Today’s flight crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is not just a national tragedy, it’s a deeply personal heartbreak for so many. Mothers. Children. Young hopes. Families now left incomplete. Praying for light in this overwhelming darkness, and peace for those who didn’t make it home."

Well known Tamil cinematographer S R Kathir expressed his pain saying, "Deepest condolences for the families who have lost their loved ones due to the tragic plane crash at Ahmedabad… #AirIndia #planecrash."

Tamil actress Aathmika said, "Absolutely devastating to hear the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Thoughts and prayers of all on board!

Well known south actress Simran wrote, "Very disturbing news about the #AirIndia Ahmedabad-London flight mishap. Prayers for the safety of all on board 🙏 #PlaneCrash"

Actress Rakul Preet Singh said, "No words can truly comfort in moments like this. Praying for the passengers, crew, and their families affected by the #AirIndia AI171 incident. #PlaneCrash #Ahmedabad"

Meanwhile, expressing pain and anguish at the loss of lives in the Air India plane crash, the unit of the pan Indian film 'Kannappa' announced that it was deferring the release of the film's trailer by a day and cancelling the pre-release event it had scheduled on Friday at Indore.

Actor Vishnu Manchu, who plays the lead role of Kannappa in the film, took to his timeline on X to make the announcement.

He wrote, "My heart breaks for the lives lost in today’s Ahmedabad Air India crash. In deep mourning, we’re deferring the #Kanappa trailer release by one day and canceling tomorrow’s Indore pre‑release event. My prayers are with the families during this unimaginably difficult time."

For the unaware, a London-bound Air India flight (AI171) carrying over 242 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The flight was headed to Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.