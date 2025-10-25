Air India to move 60 daily domestic flights to Terminal 2 at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Air India on Saturday said that its 60 daily domestic flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport will move from Terminal 3 (T3) to Terminal 2 (T2), starting October 26.

The airline said that only some domestic flights will operate from T2, not all.

Air India is moving 60 of its daily domestic flights at Delhi to T2 and 120 other daily domestic flights at Delhi will continue to operate from T3. All international flights will continue to operate from T3

“This is happening due to the ongoing terminal enlargement activities at T3 by Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) to augment international passenger capacity,” the airline said in a statement.

Air India flights moving to T2 have been renumbered to ‘AI-1XXX’.

If the domestic flight number has four digits and begins with ‘1’, then it departs from or arrives at Delhi T2 (for example, AI1737). If the flight number does not follow this format, it will operate from T3, the airline informed.

Free airport shuttle buses run every 20 minutes between T1, T2, and T3 and passengers with reduced mobility can easily take buggy rides between T2 and T3.

Meanwhile, IndiGo will also resume operations from Terminal 2 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport starting October 26 after a temporary shift earlier this year due to maintenance work. The airline will now operate flights from all three terminals -- T1, T2, and T3 -- with a revised distribution of flight numbers to help improve airport efficiency and passenger convenience.

Under the new plan, all IndiGo flights numbered 6E 2000 to 6E 2999 will operate to and from Terminal 2, which is reopening for IndiGo services. Flights numbered 6E 5000 to 6E 5999, as well as all international flights, will depart from and arrive at Terminal 3. All other domestic IndiGo flights will continue to operate from Terminal 1, the airline said.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday inaugurated the renovated Terminal 2 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

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