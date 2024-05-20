Aimee Baruah walks in the red carpet at Cannes with Assamese traditional attire

Guwahati, May 20 (IANS) Assam's renowned actress Aimee Baruah walked in on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival wearing a traditional Assamese attire, a muga silk mekhela sador adorned with ancient Assamese designs such as Goj Bota and Gam Kharu.

The Goj Bota design is an ancient pattern from Assam, featuring intricate floral and geometric shapes that date back to the time of the Ahom Dynasty when muga silk was a luxury and still is considered so.

This design symbolises the rich cultural and natural beauty of Assam.

On the other hand, the Gum Kharu motif is a traditional symbol of prosperity and protection deeply rooted in Assamese culture.

The design skillfully incorporated the classic Goj Bota and Gum Kharu motif into this muga silk mekhela sador, utilising five different threads and colours to create intricate patterns with the blend of Eri, cotton, and Guna yarn showcasing the artistry and craftsmanship of Assam's handloom industry.

