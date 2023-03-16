AIADMK General council meet: EPS files counter affidavit in Madras HC

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has filed a counter affidavit in the Madras High Court in the case filed by party MLA P.H. Pandian against the General Council meeting held on July 11, 2022.

Madras High Court is likely to hear the case on Friday (March 17).

Pandian in the petition before the court wanted an injunction against the functioning of EPS as the interim general secretary of the party.

In the AIADMK general council meeting held in July 2022, a resolution was passed to abolish the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator and create the post of interim general secretary. The legislator wanted the court to intervene and maintain the status quo before the main suit is disposed of.

In the counter affidavit, EPS said, "The AIADMK is represented by its interim general secretary and not by the coordinator or joint coordinator as claimed by the petitioner, P.H. Manoj Pandian. The fourth respondent (Edappadi K. Palaniswami) is the interim general secretary of the AIADMK and not its joint coordinator as wrongly claimed in the petition. The petitioner Manoj Pandian is not even a member of the AIADMK; his description is also erroneous."

He also said that the presence of PH Manoj Pandian at the party's headquarters on July 11, 2022 has been termed as 'trespass' by the Madras High Court. EPS in the counter affidavit also said that the High Court has stated that the petitioner, Manoj Pandian providing party headquarters address as his address was mischievous and misleading.

EPS in the affidavit said, "The reliefs sought for in the application have become infructuous. The applicant can maintain only the reliefs that are causing him a personal injury. The applicant has suppressed the material facts and misstated the facts and as such disentitled to any relief. The decision of the majority cannot be stifled by a minuscule minority."

The former Chief Minister in his affidavit also requested the court to dismiss the petition filed by P.H. Manoj Pandian with a penalty.

