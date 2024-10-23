AI, BharatGen driving inclusive digital transformation in India: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) BharatGen, India’s indigenously developed large language model (LLM), together with Artificial Intelligence (AI), is driving innovation, and improving public service delivery in India, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Wednesday.

In his remarks at a session during the National Learning Week, jointly organised for all levels of employees of all the Science Ministries and Departments in the national capital, the minister emphasised that the integration between public and private sectors is crucial to the future growth of the country.

"The convergence of public sector requirements, private sector innovations, and government efforts is shaping the next phase of technological advancement in the country," he said.

"Harnessing private sector expertise, combined with government initiatives like BharatGen and AI applications, will pave the way for scalable, inclusive, and efficient solutions for the nation’s diverse needs," Dr Singh added.

BharatGen is an indigenously developed large language model (LLM) tailored for Indian languages.

Dr Singh further said that the government is creating an enabling environment that fosters innovation, supports startups, and ensures that technological advancements align with national priorities.

"When public demands meet private sector creativity, and government policies facilitate growth, we can achieve scalable and sustainable solutions that benefit the entire country," he said.

The Minister also praised the ongoing collaboration between the public sector and private enterprises in areas like AI and LLMs, which are vital for India’s competitive edge in the global tech landscape.

At the session, experts highlighted how BharatGen can be applied to sectors such as governance, healthcare, and education, helping bridge linguistic gaps and making digital services accessible to a larger segment of India’s population. The model’s ability to understand and respond in regional languages ensures that AI technology is not limited to English speakers, providing a more personalised experience for users.

BharatGen’s applications can range from AI-driven customer support for government services to real-time translations and speech-to-text functionalities.

