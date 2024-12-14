Ahsaas Channa on ‘Mismatched 3’: Never played a character like this who is so complex

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actress Ahsaas Channa has talked about her character in ‘Mismatched 3’ and revealed that she has “never played a character like this who is so complex.”.

“My character in Mismatched was introduced last season, but it’s only in this season that you find out more about her. You get a backstory about her life and what her interests are, and who she is as a person,” she said.

“Of course, you get to see more of Anmol and Vinny as a couple and they are in a romantic relationship because at the core of it, mismatched is about romantic relationships of these young adults,” Ahsaas added.

Asked how different it is from her earlier characters, she said: “It’s definitely something different to what I have played in the past. She’s not a very super confident person who has her life together, at the same time, she is very woke and knows right from wrong, and has a very strong sense of morals.”

“I have never played a character like this who is so complex.”

When asked if she feels that the web series has fallen into a pattern and needs to reinvent itself, the actress said that she is “too young to answer this question”.

Ahsaas said: “Yes, I have done too many young adult subjects on OTT, but each one of them have been so diverse from each other and have diverged in different topics.”

“Honestly, I don’t see a pattern right now, but then again. What do I know? I am too young to comment on this. I have a long way to go and a lot more to do.”

Do actors in web-series’ receive the same level of recognition as their film and TV counterparts?

Ahsaas said: “I mean, I have not given it too much of a thought . Our film actors and TV actors are more popular. Yes, they are, but that is also because they have a larger following. OTT as a platform is a lot newer than the other two. But that being said, I don’t feel like there is any clear distinction between any medium right right now. Film actors are doing OTT content. OTT actors are doing film content.”

However, she sees that the “lines are blurring.”

“The main thing is that we should all be aiming towards the same goal, which is developing good content, the audience. The recognition will follow, regardless of the medium. If the content is good and the performances are amazing.”

