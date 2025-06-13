Ahmedabad plane crash: British envoy meets PM Modi, lauds work of tireless first responders

Ahmedabad, June 13 (IANS) The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising that the United Kingdom and India continue to work together to establish the facts behind Thursday's devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The meeting took place as Prime Minister Modi visited the crash site in Ahmedabad and also chaired a review meeting with top authorities to assess the ongoing relief and recovery efforts.

"I met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning. We shared condolences in the face of this tragic accident, and I offered my thanks for the work of tireless first responders here in Ahmedabad. The UK and India are working together to establish the facts. We stand ready to support the families and friends of affected British Nationals - please consult our Travel Advice for updates and contact us on the 24/7 consular helpline," Cameron posted on X.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick, crashed shortly after the take-off on June 12, plummeting into a densely populated area near B J Medical College.

The crash led to the death of 241 of the 242 people on board. The sole survivor, a British national of Indian origin, is currently under medical care.

Among the deceased were 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian national. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been coordinating with affected countries, offering full assistance with identification, repatriation, and communication with bereaved families.

Cameron, who rushed to Ahmedabad immediately after the accident, said that the British agencies continue to work with the local authorities and the airline in the aftermath of the tragic air crash.

"My team and I have visited the crash site and hospital in Ahmedabad. Colleagues in UK and India are working around the clock to gather information and support British nationals affected. Please consult our Travel Advice for updates and contact us on the 24/7 consular helpline," the High Commissioner posted on X on Thursday night.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also remains in close contact with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Canada.

The United Kingdom's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and the United States' Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) on Thursday had offered assistance in the investigation that is being carried out by the Indian authorities following the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171.

"The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has formally offered its assistance to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, India. In addition, the UK AAIB will have expert status in the Indian safety investigation. This is in accordance with ICAO Annex 13 because UK citizens were on board the aircraft," read a statement issued by the AAIB.

"We are deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian-led investigation. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic accident," it added.

UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) stated that British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should contact the helpline numbers immediately.

"As part of the UK's ongoing support in relation to today’s tragic incident, the AAIB will deploy a team to India to support the Indian Authorities in their investigation. I continue to receive regular updates on developments, and my thoughts remain with everyone involved," Heidi Alexander, UK's Secretary of State for Transport, posted on X.

The country's Air Accidents Investigation Branch investigates civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents within the UK, its overseas territories and crown dependencies.

AAIB inspectors are from four main disciplines: operations, engineering, recorded data and human factors. For a field investigation, the branch sends a small team of inspectors (at least two) selected from these disciplines to the accident site or to the location of the aircraft following a serious incident.

