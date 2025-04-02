Ahmed Khan has no friends in industry, says he respects professional boundaries with star colleagues

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan, who is set to launch his son Azaan this year, has said that despite being in the film industry for close to 3 decades, he wouldn’t go to the length of calling anyone a friend in the industry.

He said that he works with a range of people in the industry but they all are his colleagues, and he respects the professional boundaries that he shares with all of them.

He told IANS, “I know many people in the film industry, but they're my colleagues. I don't call anybody a friend because I don't hang out with anybody. And generally, I don't party or drink or anything. And we don't keep functions in the house as much. We must have had one or two in all these many years. So, we all are just basically colleagues. And nobody discusses anything with anybody”.

He further mentioned, “It's not a usual practice here. But of course, they know that the son has grown up. So, they ask, are you ready or what? So, generally, that much talk happens. But otherwise, we don't discuss our children and families at work. So, that's not the prerogative when we work in our industry”.

Earlier, Ahmed Khan had said that his son decided to give acting a shot after learning a bit of everything in the world of filmmaking. Azaan has been undergoing intense preparation for his big bollywood debut and the movie is set to go on floors this year.

Ahmed shared that he doesn’t feel that there is any right or for that matter a wrong time to launch a talent.

He said, “It's just that he's 23 and we feel that he's ready to hit the silver screen and he always wanted to be that. It’s not that he has been pushed into it or we have asked him to do it and he's been a technician's son so he knows all the crazy stuff that goes on behind the camera and how to fix a jigsaw puzzle and then eventually you sweep like a board which is clean”.

