Ahead of talks with EU nations, Iran reiterates commitment to uranium enrichment

Tehran, July 25 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday reiterated Tehran's commitment to uranium enrichment ahead of resumption of talks with the European nations. Araghchi had said on Thursday that Iran would continue its peaceful nuclear programme, including uranium enrichment, stressing the country's inalienable rights under the international law.

During a meeting with the family of Major General Mohammad Baqeri in Tehran, Araghchi said, "We will continue to steadfastly defend the rights of the Iranian people in peaceful nuclear energy, particularly enrichment," Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

He further said, "Our enrichment will continue; we will not relinquish this right."

Araghchi's remarks came a day ahead of the sixth round of nuclear negotiations with Germany, France, the European Union, the UK, scheduled to begin in Istanbul on Friday. On June 13, Israel launched a massive airstrike targetting Iranian military and nuclear sites in the Operation named "Rising Lion." A week after, the US carried out strikes at three nuclear sites of Iran, a move Tehran said is a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The US and Israel have repeatedly expressed opposition to Iran's peaceful nuclear enrichment activities. However, Iran has defended its sovereign right in conducting nuclear enrichment for peaceful and civilian purposes.

Araghchi expressed Iran's readiness to advance its nuclear programme within a logical and reasonable framework, aiming to build trust with concerned nations. However, he stressed that such trust must be two-way with respect given to Iran's rights to peaceful nuclear energy, including enrichment, the Iranian news agency reported.

He described Iran's upcoming talks with EU nations as a continuation of previous discussions and asserted that Tehran's stance remains unchanged and clear. He reiterated Iran's commitment to its nuclear rights and willingness to hold constructive discussions based on mutual respect and national interests.

The meeting scheduled to be held in Istanbul follows a serious of negotiations, including the fifth round of talks held in the same city in May. The talks that were held earlier took place in Geneva and New York, with a ministerial-level meeting in Geneva on June 20.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.