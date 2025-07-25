New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) World number 24 Pole Magdalena Frech said Venus Williams is like a god after topping the former world No. 1 in the second round of the Washington Open.

With her first-round win over fellow American Peyton Stearns on Tuesday, Williams became the oldest player to win a WTA Tour match since 2004. But it was a different story against Frech, who defeated the former world No.1 in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. This loss came a day after Williams and Hailey Baptiste lost in the second round of the event doubles, where Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai edged them in a match-deciding tiebreak -- closing the book on Williams' first competitive action in more than a year.

While No. 25 Stearns gave Williams free points off of unforced errors, she made 41 total in Williams' 6-3, 6-4 win, She made 10 unforced errors in the match, to nine winners; Williams made 32 miscues and double faulted five times, as per WTA

"She's a super star, she's like a god here, so it was very emotional for me to handle this match. I can't even imagine myself in 17 years still on the court -- no chance! It was really a great match and a great honor to play her. I won a lot of points from the first serve, and I really tried to move her on the could -- play different directions all the time, some drop shots, slice. I think I played well from the tactical side, and I'm really happy I'm in the quarterfinals," Frech said.

Frech is through to her first quarterfinal of the season -- having reached the last eight at a tournament at the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open last October. She'll bid for a third consecutive match win, something she hasn't done since then either, against No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina next.

A seven-time grand slam winner - two US Open titles and five Wimbledon championships - Williams will make her return to the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open next. She's been given a wild card to the main draw.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.