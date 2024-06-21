Ahead of Sonakshi’s wedding, father Shatrughan dines with Zaheer Iqbal and family

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Putting all rumours to rest actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha finally made an appearance with Zaheer Iqbal, who will soon be his son-in-law, at his residence.

On Thursday evening, Shatrughan made his first appearance with Zaheer Iqbal ahead of the wedding, which will take place on June 23.

Zaheer and Shatrughan first smiled and then posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside the building. The veteran star also gave his blessings to his soon-to-be son-in-law. In several clips, the two were seen embracing each other.

At one moment, Shatrughan was heard saying “Khamosh” on request by a camera person.

Sonakshi, who has been dating Zaheer for almost seven years, too was spotted ahead of her wedding. However, she did not stop for a picture. The actress got out of the car and straight went into the building.

Some media reports suggested that Sonakshi’s father was upset with her for not sharing the wedding plans with him. However, Shatrughan rubbished the claims.

Sonakshi and Zaheer will reportedly have a court wedding on June 23, which will be followed by a wedding celebration at Shilpa Shetty’s high-profile restaurant called Bastian in Mumbai.

