Ahead of G-20 meet, BMC cracks the whip on dust polluters, warns strict action

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Taking serious cognizance of the dust pollution choking Mumbai ahead of the G-20 meet, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday set up a high-level committee to monitor and strictly implement pollution control measures.

BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal said a 7-member committee headed by Additional Municipal Commissioner, Western Suburbs, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar will submit a report within a week on measures to control dust in the air, the main cause of air pollution.

The city is currently experiencing bad air days due to changes in wind speed condition, and dust arising from over 5,000 development or construction projects at various sites underway.

Following the receipt of the panels' report next week, from April 1, the BMC will start strict implementation of its recommendations in the city with stringent action against the defaulters, including stopping the construction projects/works.

The Committee will include top officials of the environment, infrastructure, solid waste management, development planning, executive engineer, and a nominee of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

Chahal reviewed the preparations for the upcoming 3-day G-20 meeting here from March 28, and the status of the Mumbai beautification projects in which all Additional MCs, DMCs, AMCs and HoDs were present.

On the Mumbai Beautification Project, 500 works taken up in December 2022 are nearing completion and another 320 works have been initiated, comprising revamp of electric poles, footpaths, etc., and top officials have been ordered to monitor and speed these works up.

