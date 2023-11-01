Ahead of elections, KCR begins three-day Rajasyamala Yagam

Hyderabad, Nov 1 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday started a three-day Rajasyamala Sahitha Subramanyeswar Yagam.

Accompanied by his wife Sobha Rao, KCR participated in various rituals conducted at his farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district.

With less than a month to go for the November 30 Assembly elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief started the three-day Yagam as he seekings a third consecutive term in office.

The rituals are being led by Visakhapatnam Sri Sarada Peetam pontiffs Swami Swaroopanandendra and Swatmanandendra.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the yagam is being performed for the prosperity of Telugu states. As many as 170 Ritwiks (Vedic priests) from Telugu states as well as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are participating in the yagam.

KCR took the blessings of Swami Swaroopanandendra of Sri Sarada Peetham, which is overseeing the yagam.

The priests prayed for the blessing of goddess Rajasyamala for KCR's family.

Explaining the importance of the Rajsyamala yagam, Swami Swaroopanandendra said that while Rudra, Chandi and Vanadurga homams are conducted everywhere, Rajasyamala Yagam is a special one.

He said the yagam blesses commoners as well as kings, adding that the powerful Rajyashamala Yagam will have the impact for not just Chief Minister KCR’s family, but for the entire state.

He said that Telangana became prosperous and Hyderabad developed as a mega city because of the Rajasyamala Yagams conducted by KCR in the past.

KCR and his wife entered the Yagashala after performing ‘Go Puja’ (cow worship). They also presented special clothes to the Ritwiks.

The three-day yagam encompasses Vedic recitations, homam, and other rituals on the second day. The final day of the Yagam will culminate with the Poornahuthi ceremony.

KCR and his wife also performed the Shatha Chandi Yagam for the well-being of the world. As part of the yagam, they performed a series of sacred rituals, prayers, and offerings.

A strong believer in spirituality and astrology, KCR is known for conducting such rituals.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in 2018, he had performed two homams at his farmhouse. KCR and his family had performed the Raja Shyamala Chandi Homam, and Chandi Sahitha Rudra Homam for the 'welfare of the people' with over 100 priests participating in the event.

