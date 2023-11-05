Ahead of Assembly polls, Nitish meets senior JD(U) leader Vashistha Narayan Singh

Patna, Nov 5 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly polls in five states, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday met senior JD(U) leader Vashsitha Narayan Singh and discussed political issues concerning the party.

The chief minister was accompanied by state Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and party national president Lalan Singh.

Nitish seeks Singh's advice whenever he faces challenging situation.

The leaders are said to have jointly discussed assembly elections to five states -- Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. The results of Assembly elections are likely to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At a CPI rally in Patna Miller School ground, Nitish had said the Congress and its leaders are busy preparing for Assembly elections to five states and not paying attention to the seat sharing and other works pertaining to the INDIA bloc.

After the development, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and RJD leader Lalu Yadav went to the Chief Minister residence and interacted with Nitish for 40 minutes.

Following that meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge interacted with Nitish on Saturday and reportedly suggested him to come to Delhi and take charge of opposition unity works as Congress leaders are busy in assembly elections to the five states.

