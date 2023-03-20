Ahead of 4th anniversary of 'Delhi Crime 1', Shefali says DCP Vartika will never leave her

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah, who plays the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the streaming show 'Delhi Crime', was convinced about playing the character from the word 'Go'. The actress made the revelation ahead of the fourth anniversary of the first season of the show.

The first season of 'Delhi Crime', which won an International Emmy for Best Drama Series, followed the events of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

Season 1 depicted the hunt for the perpetrators of the infamous case which led to the Indian legislation of The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 (The Nirbhaya Act).

Ahead of season one's fourth anniversary, Shefali said: "I feel extremely proud seeing Delhi Crime doing so well, four years down the line after it first premiered. This show was extremely special to me from the word go. When I read the script for the first time, I knew I wanted to be DCP Vartika and I knew I wanted to tell this story because it was that powerful and it felt so important that I just wanted to be the character immediately. Vartika will never leave me."

She further mentioned: "Of course, we hadn't anticipated the kind of success that Delhi Crime has had, but I am not surprised by it either because I believed in this story and I believe in the audience to appreciate the good. I am definitely thrilled for the third season and hope everyone can enjoy that soon, too."

Shefali Shah had five hits recently including 'Human', 'Darlings', 'Jalsa', 'Doctor G' and 'Delhi Crime 2'. The third season of 'Delhi Crime', which will drop on Netflix, is one of her most anticipated works.

