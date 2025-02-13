After municipal polls, development projects will be fast-tracked: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 13 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said following the municipal elections, various public development projects would be fast-tracked and new projects would also be implemented at an accelerated pace.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during a programme organised by party workers in Narnaund town.

He urged the workers to ensure the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the civic elections and to push for further development of the region.

In his address, the Chief Minister criticised former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, recalling how, during the Delhi elections, he spread various rumours, including the false claim that Haryana had “poisoned” the Yamuna river.

He said Kejriwal himself was born in Haryana, a place where the people have a long history of resilience, capable of enduring hardships themselves and sharing blessings with others.

He added the people of Haryana are deeply rooted in Sanatan culture.

Chief Minister Saini said Kejriwal had claimed that no one could defeat him, but his falsehoods were no match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees.

“The people of Delhi proved this by giving a decisive mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party, turning the Prime Minister's vision into a reality,” he said.

The Chief Minister said voting in Haryana took place on October 5, 2024, with results announced on the eighth, where the BJP secured 48 seats. A similar outcome occurred in Delhi, where 48 BJP candidates also emerged victorious.

While Kejriwal had promised to clean the Yamuna over the last decade, he had delivered nothing but false promises, using the issue to boost his own political profile, he added.

The Chief Minister encouraged workers to accept any decisions the party makes regarding the civic elections, stressing the importance of unity to ensure the BJP’s victory.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.