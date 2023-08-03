After Monu Manesar, 'Gau Rakshak' Bittu Bajrangi also a suspect in Haryana violence

Gurugram, Aug 3 (IANS) After Monu Manesar, another name has cropped up in the Nuh-Gurugram violence case -- Bittu Bajrangi, who's videos went viral just before the VHP procession on July 31.Bajrangi is the chief of the Faridabad unit of the Gau Rakshak Bajrang Dal.

Before the violence broke out in Nuh, the videos of Bajrangi and Manesar went viral on various social media platforms.

Bittu Bajrangi's cow vigilante video was widely circulated on social media before the Yatra in Nuh.

In this video, he is heard saying, "Yeh bolenge ki bataya nahi hai hum sasural aaye aur meeting nahi huve...(they will say we didn't inform you about our coming)... keep the flower garlands ready, brother-in-law is coming. There are 150 vehicles in total."

During this video, Bittu Bajrangi also shows his supporters.

Bittu Bajrangi says in the video that he is currently in Pali, Faridabad.

It is being said on social media that this video of Bittu was shot on the morning of July 31, the day of the violence.

Monu Manesar, the prime suspect in the Nasir-Junaid murder case, had also made an open announcement. He had said that he would participate in the Brij Mandal Yatra to be taken out in Mewat, a Muslim-dominated area.

The communal clashes in the Nuh district of Haryana have claimed six lives, including two home guards, a cleric and four others.

The violence that started in Nuh also spread to Faridabad, Palwal, Hodal, Gurugram and Sohna districts of Haryana.

Nuh is still tense and under curfew since Monday. Many people have been injured in the rioting, and the Haryana government has been under extreme pressure and also sought help from central forces.

The state government has ordered a probe and senior IPS officers are now involved in an investigation registered in Nuh and other districts.

