After Disha’s murder, SS(UBT) targeting Satish Salian’s character: Shiv Sena

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Shiv Sena Deputy Leader and Spokesperson, Sanjay Nirupam on Friday alleged that after the murder of Disha Salian, the SS(UBT) is now maligning her father Satish Salian.

He demanded that Mumbai Police disclose the truth behind the closure report on Disha Salian’s death.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Nirupam accused the SS(UBT) of trying to suppress the case.

He pointed out that when Disha Salian was murdered, Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

“Did the Malvani Police try to cover up the case under Uddhav Thackeray’s pressure?” he questioned.

Nirupam alleged that the closure report included false information to defame the Salian family.

He reiterated that “Aaditya Thackeray and his associates are the prime accused in Disha’s murder, and now they are attacking her father’s reputation.”

Nirupam also took a dig at SS(UBT) stating that the people of Maharashtra have twice decided between “the real Shiv Sena and the fake Shiv Sena.”

“Uddhav Thackeray doesn’t have the real Shiv Sena; he only has a leftover faction,” he remarked, highlighting the election results.

“In Assembly elections the SS(UBT) contested 95 seats and won only 20. The Shiv Sena contested 87 seats and won 57, with three Independents supporting them, bringing the total to 60 MLAs.

“Shiv Sena had a strike rate of 70.37 per cent and secured 79,96,930 votes. SS(UBT)’s strike rate was only 21.05 per cent, with 64,33,566 votes. In 52 direct contests between Shiv Sena and SS(UBT), Shiv Sena won 37 seats, while SS(UBT) won just 15,” Nirupam said.

He also pointed out that out of SS(UBT)’s 15 victories, 6 were in Muslim-majority areas of Mumbai.

In the Lok Sabha election, the Shiv Sena contested 15 seats and won 7, with a 46.30 per cent strike rate. SS(UBT) contested 21 seats and won 9, with a 42.85 per cent strike rate. “Shiv Sena’s legitimacy is already established,” he said.

Nirupam emphasised that the Election Commission had already ruled in favour of Eknath Shinde’s leadership.

He reminded everyone that “Shiv Sena was founded by Hindu hriday samrat Balasaheb Thackeray on June 19, 1966, while the SS(UBT) was formed in June 2022.”

“Your group is nothing but a breakaway faction,” he concluded.

