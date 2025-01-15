After denied entry to Mohan Babu University, Manchu Manoj meets Nara Lokesh

Tirupati, Jan 15 (IANS) Actor Manchu Manoj was stopped from entering Mohan Babu University by police here on Wednesday amid the feud with his father and veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu.

After landing at Renigunta Airport from Hyderabad, Manoj and his wife Monika drove to Mohan Babu University in a huge rally.

However, police stopped them from entering the university, citing court orders.

Police personnel were deployed at the university following information that Manoj would be arriving there.

Manoj later went to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's native village Naravaripalli and met his son and state minister Nara Lokesh.

The actor and his wife were with the minister for 20 minutes. From there, the couple headed to A. Rangampeta to participate in an animal fair.

Manoj's aides said he planned to visit the university in the evening to pay tributes to the grandparents at their samadhi.

Police have taken precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident as Mohan Babu and his other son and actor Manchu Vishnu were already in the university.

Mohan Babu and Vishnu have been staying in Tirupati for the last few days to participate in Sankranti festivities.

The family of the veteran actor has been witnessing a feud for more than a month. There was a clash at the family house in Jalpally in Hyderabad on December 10.

The veteran actor, who is also a former member of Rajya Sabha, had landed in further trouble attacking a television reporter after snatching the mike from his hand.

Mohan Babu was booked for an attempt to murder. Mohan Babu and his sons were booked under BNS sections 329 (4) (criminal trespass and house trespass) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3 (5) in connection with the incidents that occurred at the house.

Vishnu, who is backing his father and Manoj had separately appeared before Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu in response to the summons issued to them.

Mohan Babu had skipped the appearance. He was admitted to a hospital on the night of December 10 with complaints of high blood pressure and anxiety.

The veteran actor demanded legal action against his son Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika and sought police protection for him and his properties.

Manoj had termed "false and baseless" allegations made by Mohan Babu in his complaint to the police and alleged that his father treated him unfairly while consistently supporting his brother Manchu Vishnu in every venture.

