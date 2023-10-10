After 70,000 migrant pelicans recorded last winter, Bihar expects more

Patna, Oct 10 (IANS) Bihar is expecting a big number of migratory winter birds this winter after the data compiled from last season showed that 70,000 migrant pelicans reached the state.

The forest and wildlife department said the survey was conducted in 76 wetlands across 26 districts of the state.

The officials are enthusiastic about more migratory birds to arrive from Siberia and eastern European countries in the wetlands of Bihar in the fresh winter session starting from now till March.

Releasing the data on Monday, Tej Pratap Yadav, the environment, forest and climate change minister said, “We have conducted the survey from January 30 to February 12 in the 76 wetlands of Bihar and 69,935 migrant pelicans were registered in the state. 200 officials were involved in the counting. It has been observed that 24,000 migrant birds arrived this year,” Yadav said.

“We are developing more wetlands in Bihar and expecting more migrant pelicans to come here this session,” Yadav said.

According to officials, the migratory birds such as brown breasted flycatcher, scaly thrush, Asian brown flycatcher, large tailed nightjar, Besra, grey headed lapwing, mountagness harrier, Shishing bushloktikel leaf warbler, domicile crane, spotted crane, and great bitners, are seen here in the wetlands. Besides that rare birds like Ucab having white tail and button kwal and yellow legs are also seen here.

The flying ability of these wild pelicans is more than the regular migratory birds. They come here in the beginning of winter and stay till March every year due to the unbearable climate in Siberia, Eastern Europe and Mongolia.

“Besides, we are also bringing more wildlife animals to Sanjay Gandhi Zoological Park which is commonly known as Patna zoo. We want to make Patna Zoo the best in the country,” he said.

