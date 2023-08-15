After 33 yrs, no restrictions, public invited to attend I-Day main event in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 15 (IANS) After 33 years since separatist violence started in J&K, authorities on Tuesday did not impose any restrictions and invited the general public to attend the main I-Day function in Srinagar city without any special entry passes.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner on Monday invited the general public to attend the main Independence Day function in Srinagar city without any special passes while no restrictions were imposed anywhere in the Valley.

Officials said that the identity cards, which the general public carries, would be enough for them to enter the Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the main Independence Day parade in Srinagar.

It was also announced by the Railways that the train service between south and north Kashmir districts would operate as usual on Tuesday.

In contrast to the last many years, no suspension of mobile phones or internet services was announced anywhere in the Valley.

Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha will hoist the national flag and take the salute at the parade at the Bakshi Stadium. District development commissioners will hoist the Tricolour and take salute at parades in each district while civilians have been invited to attend those functions as well without any restrictions.

Aerial surveillance and drones have been deployed in addition to police and paramilitary forces to secure the venues of the Independence Day parades as large public participation is expected at these functions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.