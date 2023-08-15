PM Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted the national flag at the iconic Red Fort here on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

He inspected the Tri-Services guard of honour.

On his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

Earlier, before heading towards the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!," the Prime Minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

