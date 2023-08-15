PM Modi greets people on 77th Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of the country's 77th Independence Day.

Earlier, the Prime Minister paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He then went towards the Red Fort, from where the Prime Minister will address the nation after unfurling the national flag.

"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!," Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with other ministers arrived at the Red Fort to attend Independence Day celebrations.

