AFSPA extended in Manipur, parts of Nagaland, Arunachal for another 6 months

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act for another six months in certain parts of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, officials said, adding that further extension of the law would be effective from April 1.

The AFSPA, which gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest and open fire if they deem it necessary for the "maintenance of public order", was on Sunday extended for six more months in the entire state of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the 13 police stations of five districts – Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching. There are 16 districts in Manipur, which has been devastated by the ethnic violence between the majority Meitei and the minority Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribals since May 3, 2023.

The MHA notification said that the Central government, after review of the law and order situation in the state of Manipur, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the AFSPA, 1958, extended the law for another six months with effect from April 1.

A separate notification of the MHA said that the AFSPA has been extended in eight districts of Nagaland -- Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren and 21 police stations in five other districts – Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha and Zunheboto and declared these areas as ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from April 1.

Another MHA notification said that the AFSPA has also been extended in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of the state, bordering the state of Assam, and declared these areas as ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from April 1.

The law and order situations of the areas of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, where the AFSPA has been extended, were also reviewed by the government.

Manipur has been under President's rule since February 13, four days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who was heading a BJP-led government for the second term, resigned on February 9, following ethnic violence for over 23 months.

Many organisations in Manipur, including the Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF), the Nupi Khunai (Yairipok), and the Meira Paibis have been agitating, demanding withdrawal of the AFSPA from the state. The Manipur government in October last year extended the promulgation of the AFSPA in the entire state, except in the jurisdiction of 19 police stations in seven districts of the Imphal Valley, for another six months.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the MHA has lifted the AFSPA from the Dibrugarh district. Despite its removal from Dibrugarh, the Act will remain in effect in Tinsukia, Sibsagar, and Charaideo districts. Sarma highlighted the gradual reduction of AFSPA's coverage in Assam.

"At one time, the entire state was under AFSPA. The Centre has steadily reduced the areas where the Act applies. Today, the Union Home Ministry decided to remove the 'disturbed area' designation from Dibrugarh, leaving only three districts under AFSPA. We aim to reduce this further in the coming days," the Chief Minister had said.

AFSPA was originally imposed across Assam in 1990, during a peak in insurgent activities led by the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). Since then, it has been renewed every six months, with periodic reviews leading to the gradual exclusion of certain areas based on the prevailing security situation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.