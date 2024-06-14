Afghanistan to build new dam in national capital

Kabul, June 14 (IANS) Afghan authorities plan to build a new dam in its national capital of Kabul, the media reported.

The economic commission has discussed the construction of a new dam in Sarobi district of Kabul, according to the office of the acting deputy prime minister for economic affairs, reported Xinhua News Agency.

"This project will be built in two phases, with a production capacity of 111 megawatts in the first phase," Matiullah Abid, spokesperson of the Ministry of Energy and Water, was quoted as saying.

Afghanistan has been facing a power shortage.

The country needs 850 megawatts of electricity per year, with 620 megawatts imported from neighboring countries including Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, and 230 megawatts supplied by domestic sources, according to Afghanistan's power company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat.

