Afghan police discover 30 kg of meth, arrest seven drug smugglers

Kabul, Dec 8 (IANS) Afghan counter-narcotics police have discovered 30 kg of methamphetamine and arrested seven drug smugglers in Kunduz and Laghman province, the country's Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Sunday.

The contraband was confiscated during a counter-narcotics operation launched in the province's Khan Abad district. Four individuals who had the intention of smuggling the drugs were arrested, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Afghan police have arrested three people for involvement in illicit drug selling and purchasing in the vicinity of Mehtarlam city, capital of Laghman province, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Afghan caretaker government has outlawed the cultivation of illicit crops, including opium poppy and hashish, as well as the processing and smuggling of narcotics and their sale and purchase nationwide.

