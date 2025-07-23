Afghan journalists in Iran and Pakistan face dire conditions, warns group

Kabul, July 23 (IANS) Describing their situation as "dire" and "disastrous", the Afghanistan Journalists Support Organisation on Wednesday said that Afghan journalists in Iran and Pakistan continue to face dire conditions, including threats, arrests and denial of basic services.

Many of these journalists, Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported, had left Afghanistan as they faced threats, persecution and censorship under Taliban rule. However, they are now facing serious risks to their safety and dignity in the host nations, including forced deportation, arbitrary arrest and lack of basic services.

Many Afghan journalists are in legal limbo in Pakistan due to the suspension of visa renewals, making them vulnerable to potential police detention and deportation. Others have said that they face similar difficulties in Iran, where access to essential services is either denied or limited.

The organisation called on international organisations to take urgent action. It requested United Nations, the European Union, Reporters Without Borders, and Western governments to expedite asylum processes and provide immediate support, the news agency reported.

The group's warning comes amid crackdowns on Afghan refugees in Pakistan and Iran, with many journalists also facing dire economic conditions and lack of protection.

They emphasised that global community's silence would only deteriorate the humanitarian crisis. The lives and freedoms of journalists continue to remain at risk without swift intervention.

Earlier in May, The Committee to Protect Journalists, alongside PEN International and 13 partner organisations, urged Pakistan's government to immediately halt the arbitrary mass deportation of Afghan journalists and other nationals at risk of Taliban persecution.

In the statement, the organisations expressed concern over Pakistan’s 'Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan' that was announced on October 3, 2023. Local and international bodies, including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Organization for Migration, have criticized the Pakistan government's plan and urged the government to uphold its international obligations and continue offering protection to at-risk Afghans.

In the joint statement, the organisations urged the international community to provide safe and legal pathways for Afghan journalists, writers, artists, human rights defenders, and other vulnerable individuals seeking refuge from Taliban persecution due to their peaceful expression.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.