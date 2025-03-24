AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup: India end campaign winless with crushing 1-6 defeat vs Lebanon

Pattaya, March 24 (IANS) India ended their campaign in the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2025 losing to Lebanon 1-6 in their concluding Group A encounter at the Jomtien Beach Arena in Pattaya on Monday.

It was India’s third defeat in the four-team group. They had earlier lost to hosts Thailand and Kuwait. On the other hand, Lebanon notched up their second win to end up with six points.

While Mohammad Al Saleh (9' penalty), Mohamad Haidar (10'), Ahmad El Khatib (22'), Mohamad Ossman (23'), Mohamed Choker (32'), and Mohamad Merhi (34') scored for Lebanon. Amit Godara (18’) was India’s lone marksman on the scoresheet.

Going by the history and track record in beach soccer, Lebanon definitely stand ahead of India. A regular participant in the continental meets, they twice finished fourth in the Asian championship. India are relatively the new entrants; the last time they travelled to play the Asian meet was 18 years ago.

Yet, it took Lebanon nine minutes to take the lead as India displayed pleasing confidence in their repeated attempts to breach the rival defence. A minute after Mohamad Al Saleh put Lebanon in the lead by converting a penalty with a smooth finish, Indian captain Rohith Yesudas came tantalisingly close to equalising when his shot kissed the crosspiece before going out.

Lebanon, however, made it 2-0 almost immediately with Mohamad Haidar guiding a cross from the left with a deft touch.

India’s best was on view in the second period. In the 18th minute, Amit Godara surprised the Lebanon defence with his swift movements while converting a corner kick from Satish Subhash.

But stopping Lebanon wasn’t easy. They are a high-scoring side, who scored nine goals in their previous two matches and were constantly pressing for more to improve their goal difference. It was no wonder that Ahmad El Khatib struck the third goal spectacularly with a bicycle kick in the 23rd minute and Mohamad Ossman widened the lead in the very next minute.

The winners struck twice more in the third and final period through Mohamed Choker and Mohamad Merhi to make it a rout. India had an opportunity to reduce the margin, but this time Amit Godara failed to keep the ball in the frame despite having an open net in front.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.