Gujarat: Hotel owner and five others arrested in prohibition raid in Vadodara

Vadodara, March 24 (IANS) In a crackdown on illegal liquor consumption, the Panigate Police raided a hotel in Gujarat’s Vadodara, arresting six individuals, including the hotel owner, for violating prohibition laws.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team conducted the raid at Torana Hotel near Mohammad Talav in the Panigate area, where a liquor party was in progress.

Upon reaching the location, the police discovered six individuals consuming alcohol. The arrested persons include Narayan Baburao Dhandhamore, the owner of the hotel, along with five others—Mehul Nareshbhai Joshi, Jigar Rajeshrao Kable, Prashant Harshadbhai Dhumal, Himanshu Anilbhai Joshi, and Rohit Manoharbhai Dhumal.

Additionally, two more suspects, Dharmesh Mali and Abhay Yadav, have been declared wanted in connection with the case. The police confiscated liquor bottles and other materials worth Rs 150 from the scene. The accused have been booked under the Prohibition Act at Panigate Police Station, and further investigations are underway to trace the source of the liquor and any potential links to larger supply networks.

In February 2025, the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) executed a major operation at a farmhouse in Surat during Holi celebrations. The raid resulted in the confiscation of liquor valued at Rs 33 lakh.

An official said that the SMC's proactive measures underscore the state's commitment to enforcing prohibition laws. ​

In March 2025, the Jarod Police targeted an open area near Vadodara's rural belt, apprehending seven individuals, including a Gujarat Reserve Police (GRD) jawan, for participating in an illegal liquor party.

Earlier, in January 2025, authorities in Mehsana district uncovered a clandestine operation producing counterfeit foreign liquor. The raid led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of over 100 litres of spurious alcohol.

Investigations revealed that the illicit liquor was manufactured using a mix of chemicals and sold under the guise of popular brands. ​

Between January and June 2024, the SMC conducted 224 raids across Gujarat, with 180 yielding successful results. These operations led to the seizure of liquor worth approximately Rs 11.5 crore and other illegal goods valued at Rs 26 crore.

Ahmedabad emerged as a focal point, recording a significant number of cases despite the longstanding prohibition.

In another significant operation, authorities seized illegal alcohol worth Rs 1.5 crore in coordinated raids across Vadodara, Rajkot, and Morbi districts. These actions not only disrupted the supply chains but also exposed new smuggling routes, notably from Goa to Gujarat.

