Adrija Roy on being a part of 'Anupamaa': It is a dream come true

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Adrija Roy is seen as the lead, Raahi in the popular sitcom, "Anupamaa". She claims that there are a lot of similarities between her and her character, which helps her understand her character even better.

Adrija Roy stated, “There are so many similarities between Raahi and Adrija. She is practical, tries to understand everything and she loves her mom, I relate to so many things. From the beginning, it hasn’t taken me much time, because the character doesn’t require thinking of anything very different. Any girl of this generation reacts to situations, similarly, Rahi (the character) reacts exactly the same way. So I think that’s a plus point."

She further talked about sharing the screen space with co-star Shivam Khajuria. The actress revealed, “Well, Shivam and I share a very good bond because we are almost the same age. From the very first day, our bonding was strong; we would discuss scenes together, deciding what we would do and how we would approach them. When you plan and get comfortable with each other, it naturally reflects in the scene. Perhaps that's why the audience has liked it so much. And that's exactly what we want.”

Adrija Roy also disclosed that she feels blessed to be part of a show like "Anupama". She said, “I really feel lucky and, of course, blessed that I got this opportunity to work with DKP and be part of such a big show like Anupama. Anupama is a brand, so naturally, I’m very excited. It’s already been a month since I started working on it, and I’m absolutely loving it—my character, the entire team, and everything about the show, the storyline, the current track—everything is amazing. I just hope everything continues to go well.”

She further added that working in "Anupama" is like a dream come true, “Being part of Anupamaa—working with that show, joining that show—it’s a dream come true, and I’m living that dream right now. My daily source of motivation is the work I do. The work itself makes me feel good, and when the audience enjoys it, it makes it all worthwhile."

