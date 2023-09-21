Admission scam: CBI files FIR against former principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against a former principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Waltair, Visakhapatnam, for allegedly providing admission to 69 ineligible students in various classes in exchange for undue financial benefits.

A senior CBI officer said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Visakhapatnam received reliable information that S. Sreenivasa Raja, during his tenure as the principal of the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Waltair, indulged in corrupt activities and received undue advantages from various individuals in exchange for admission to ineligible students.

"The information further revealed that Raja conspired with the parents of ineligible students and gave admission to 69 students in different classes for the academic year 2021-22 in exchange for financial gains," read the FIR.

A surprise check was conducted at the school by the CBI, along with officials from the Kendriya Vidyalaya, on May 3 and 4 to verify the admissions facilitated by Raja for the academic year 2021-22.

"The verification revealed that Raja had violated the procedures outlined in Kendriya Vidyalaya guidelines. He did not process the applications through the authorised committee for scrutiny and approval.

"Instead, Raja personally approved the applications and admitted 69 ineligible students based on false/forged service certificates purportedly issued by various Central government departments and PSUs, such as Railways, Union Bank of India, CISF etc., in the names of the parents of the ineligible students," the FIR stated.

The CBI alleged that Raja conspired with the parents of the 69 ineligible students and provided admission without proper verification of applications and service certificates, thereby gaining undue financial benefits.

"Raja's action deprived genuine and eligible students of the opportunity to secure admission. As the information prima facie discloses the commission of cognisable offence punishable under Section 7 (a) & 7(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 120-B, 465, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code, a regular case has been registered against him," the CBI officer said.

