Adivi Sesh: ‘Dacoit’ never felt like a film with one protagonist

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for his upcoming pan-India movie “Dacoit: A Love Story” with Mrunal Thakur, has called it “a two-hero film”.

“From the beginning, Dacoit never felt like a film with one protagonist,” Sesh said.

He added: “It’s a story of two layered characters, both fighting their own battles, both central to the world we’re building. I’ve always believed that stories thrive when ego takes a backseat — and in Mrunal, I’ve found a co-actor who shares that belief.”

Describing their dynamic, he added, “There’s an honesty in the way she works — a rawness and truth that mirrors how I approach my own performances. We’re both outsiders in this industry, and that shared sense of having earned our place brings a kind of unspoken understanding between us.”

He added that they both are the kind of actors who will do whatever it takes for a film.

“That kind of commitment can’t be faked — it’s felt. And that’s why Dacoit feels like a two-hero film. We’re not here to outshine each other; we’re here to build something meaningful together. It’s about mutual trust, and pushing each other to be better every day on set.”

Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film will also feature director and actor Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo, follows an angry convict plotting revenge against his former girlfriend who betrayed him. The project, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang, is being shot simultaneously in the Hindi and Telugu languages. Deo collaborated with Adivi Sesh on the story and screenplay.

On June 8, the lead pair began shooting for a crucial schedule. Sources said that key scenes are to be shot during this schedule for the film. The sources added that at present, both production and post-production work of the film are happening at a brisk pace.

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh has completed the dubbing test for 'Dacoit'. A picture related to this development was shared on social media.

The film's makers have described their film as "An explosion of guns and roses… betrayal and trust… and above all, Love and Loss.Witness a wicked FIRE between two EXES."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.