Aditya Thakare talks about Ganpati Visarjan and ‘Dhadak 2’ connection

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actor Aditya Thakare, who has made his film debut with the recently released film, ‘Dhadak 2’, has shared that getting selected for the part was a moment of joy and blessing. The actor said that he got the offer for the film when he was at a Ganpati Visarjan with his friends.

The actor recently spoke with IANS, and shared that before ‘Dhadak 2’ happened to him, things were quite “dry” for him professionally.

He told IANS, “‘Dhadak 2’ came to me as a blessing in disguise. At the time, things were quite dry professionally, not much was moving. One day I got an audition call, and I rushed without thinking twice. I still remember the day I found out I was selected, it was during Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 I was at Ganpati Visarjan with my friends when I got the call. It felt like Bappa’s blessing, truly”.

When asked about his preparations for the part, the actor said, “After getting selected, I didn’t have a lot of time to get into heavy dialect training, so my main focus was on getting the local lingo right and what better way than spending time with locals and interacting with them? They’re the ones who teach you so much, not just about the language, but also the body language of that particular region, which is equally important when you're portraying a character from a specific place. So, I started spending time at spots like Rajju Tea Stall in Bhopal, casually chatting with strangers, absorbing their rhythm, expressions, and body language to get into the skin of the character. I also included a lot of my real-life funny friends into Vasu’s personality. It was about making him feel real like someone you already know”.

He also shared his experience of working with Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film, as he told IANS, “At first, I was in full fan mode, keeping my distance and being extra respectful. I’ve admired Siddhant since Gully Boy and Triptii since Qala. But I think Bhopal schedule changed everything. We shot there for nearly two months, and I’m someone who thrives on those chill evening hangouts, laughing over random stuff. Triptii and Siddhant started joining in and we would end up staying up late even with early morning shoots. That camaraderie translated into real chemistry on screen. I feel lucky to call such talented (and extremely good-looking) people my friends”.

Is it the age of raw talent in not just film market but other artforms as well?

He said, “Absolutely, 100%. Raw talent isn’t just being accepted anymore it’s actually being celebrated. With so many platforms out there now, everyone has a shot at being seen, heard, and appreciated. People are consuming more content than ever, which is opening the door for a lot of fresh voices”.

“For someone like me, it really feels like the perfect time to be starting out. I think a big reason for this shift is that audiences now want to see real, relatable faces and stories, not just over-the-top stuff all the time. And that’s pushing a lot of filmmakers to take up those kinds of stories too”, he added.

