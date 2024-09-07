Adele 'rejected $200 million deal' to extend tour after deciding to take a long break

Los Angeles, Sept 7 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Adele, who announced that she will be taking a break 'for an incredibly long time', appears to have turned down a whopping $200million deal to continue touring.

The 36-year-old ‘Rolling in the Deep’ singer recently finished her residency in Munich, Germany, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

During the final night of her show, the singer admitted that she won't be seeing fans again any time soon. Speaking on stage to her audience, the record-breaking artist had shared, "I've got 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Adele is contracted to return to Las Vegas to complete her part-cancelled Caesars Palace residency, but after that, she has no plans to continue in the music industry for a long time. Not only does she not plan to be in the limelight for some time, but she also reportedly rejected a multimillion-dollar offer to extend her tour.

The offer is said to include a residency in Macau, China, and another world tour. An insider recently claimed, "There have been a lot of offers but she has turned them all down because she wants to be home with her kid”.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the source added: "The Chinese deal put ­millions of dollars on the table, but she did not want to do it in the end. She's put her kid and ­boyfriend — and herself — first”.

In July, Adele sat down for an interview with German public service broadcaster ZDF and opened up about her future.

She said, "I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things. Just for a little while”. Adele's move to the United States saw her announce a residency at Caesar's Palace Colosseum in Vegas, which was set to start in January 2022, but it was cancelled last minute, just the day before the opening.

