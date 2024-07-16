Adani Group-backed Sirius Digitech acquires Coredge.io to safeguard data sovereignty

Ahmedabad, July 16 (IANS) Amid the global call for safeguarding data sovereignty, Sirius Digitech Ltd, a joint venture between the Adani Group and Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Coredge.io, a sovereign AI and cloud platform company, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will enable Sirius Digitech to provide cloud services to empower organisations in leveraging sovereign cloud innovations while retaining sensitive data within their boundaries.

"As nations increasingly prioritise data security, it is more important than ever that organisations have the option to retain their data within national borders rather than relying solely on the public cloud," said Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group.

He further said that sovereign data centres become extremely important for protecting sensitive information and maintaining national security, given the exponential growth in artificial intelligence-driven demand for computation and sovereign data stack.

"An additional benefit of this acquisition is our ability to put AI capabilities directly in the hands of organisations that require specialised sovereign cloud services for AI training and inferencing," Jeet Adani noted.

Coredge.io offers secure and compliant cloud services for AI applications safeguarding data sovereignty and supports clients across Japan, Singapore, and India.

"Coredge’s has demonstrated a global presence with the ability to scale solutions through sovereign AI cloud services that are globally available but locally operable," said Ajay Bhatia, CEO of Sirius International Holding.

"This step underscores our commitment to offering a portfolio of secure, trusted and localised cloud AI technologies to our customers and partners," Bhatia added.

Coredge will aim to capitalise on the trillion-dollar global opportunity for the sovereign cloud. Its expertise in accelerating hyper-local cloud service providers with stringent data sovereignty and compliance measures has positioned it as a leader in the field.

"Partnering with Sirius marks an exciting new chapter for our sovereign AI and cloud platform business, both in India and globally," said Arif Khan, CEO of Coredge.io.

Coredge said it aims to build the complete solution stack for sovereign data centres that will include everything from bare metal servers to services, like infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) built on open-source technologies, to enable Sirius Digitech to provide Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) as applications get built on its infrastructure.

